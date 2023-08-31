Vizag tops urban local bodies in ‘Citizen Feedback’ category for Swachh Survekshan Survey

August 31, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has topped the ‘Citizen Feedback’ category in the Swachh Survekshan Survey (SSS) across the country.

Over 4,500 urban local bodies (municipalities and municipal corporations) competed in the category, in which the last date for submission of feedback by citizens was August 31 (Thursday).

Till 4.30 pm, Visakhapatnam received feedback from a total of 6,52,488 citizens. It is followed by Indore (5,81,109), Bhopal (5,39,357), Vijayawada (3,01,216) and Gwalior (2,57,182).

“Two cities in the State, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, are among the top five cities in the country for receiving feedback from a large number of citizens about the cleanliness of their respective cities. Overall, Visakhapatnam has surpassed all the cities in the country. To make this possible, we have continuously created awareness among citizens about SSS and to keep the city clean and green to elicit positive feedback from people, without forcing them to do so,” said a GVMC official.

To get feedback, citizens were encouraged to use the ‘Swachhata’ app and other authorised online platforms. Respondents were given a questionnaire that asked about the frequency of garbage collection, its segregation before disposal, about infrastructure, maintenance of drainage systems, roads, street lights, footpaths, public tap water facilities and public toilets etc.

Speaking to The Hindu, GVMC Additional Commissioner (Public Health) V. Sanyasi Rao, said, “We have been at the forefront of citizen feedback in the SSS. This feedback alone can give us better ranks. There are different parameters to be considered for rankings by the authorities. We can do our best for better rankings this time than the previous ranks.”

It may be mentioned that GVMC had left no stone unturned in gathering feedback from as many respondents as possible and also used film actors, public figures, sportspersons etc. to promote the feedback activities and about the survey.

“Video bytes of film actor Vijay Devarakonda and cricketer Srikar Bharath were also screened in film theatres. The video bytes of at least 32 celebrities have been released on various social media platforms. All these people spoke a few words about Vizag city, Eco-Vizag and people’s participation in keeping the city clean and green besides actively participating in Swachh Survekshan survey,” said another GVMC official.

Apart from this, extensive awareness campaigns were also conducted in educational institutions, offices, shopping complexes and public places to encourage participation. Nearly 400 additional public health staff were also hired on outsourcing basis for better cleanliness of the city. This year’s feedback performance represents a significant growth compared to the previous year, said an official from the Public Health Department of the GVMC.