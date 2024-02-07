ADVERTISEMENT

Vizag to host State’s fifth Para Swimming Championship on February 21

February 07, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Interested candidate can register for the competitions by dialling 7013569514 or 9390131777

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam will host the Andhra Pradesh State 5th Para Swimming Championship on February 21.

On Wednesday, Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikarjuna released a wall poster of the championship, which will be held at the RR Aqua Sports at Railway Colony in city from 8 a.m.

The Para Sports Association of Andhra Pradesh will organise the competition in association with RR Aqua Sports, Visakhapatnam Brahma Kumari’s Sports Wing, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh Amateur Aquatic Association. The winners will be referred to the national-level competitions.

Interested candidates across the State can register their names by dialling 7013569514 or 9390131777, according to the coordinator Y. Srinivas Gowd.





