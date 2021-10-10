Vizag to host Regional Skill Competition from November 30

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 October 2021 19:10 IST

Around 1,200 youths from six State are expected to take part in the event

Visakhapatnam will host the Regional Skill Competition- 2021 from November 30 to December 4. The programme will be be jointly organised by the National Skill Development Corporation and the A.P. Skill Development Corporation. Around 1,200 youths from six States are expected to participate in the event, according to HPCL General Manager (HR) K. Nagesh, who is also the chairman of the organising committee.

Mr. Nagesh met Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy to discuss about the competition here on Sunday. He sought the university’s cooperation in organising the competition. Prof. Prasad Reddy said that the university was always ready to support the programmes organised to encourage the youth. Registrar V. Krishnamohan, HPCL HR Chief Manager V. Prabhakar and others were present.

