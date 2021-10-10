Visakhapatnam

Vizag to host Regional Skill Competition from November 30

Visakhapatnam will host the Regional Skill Competition- 2021 from November 30 to December 4. The programme will be be jointly organised by the National Skill Development Corporation and the A.P. Skill Development Corporation. Around 1,200 youths from six States are expected to participate in the event, according to HPCL General Manager (HR) K. Nagesh, who is also the chairman of the organising committee.

Mr. Nagesh met Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy to discuss about the competition here on Sunday. He sought the university’s cooperation in organising the competition. Prof. Prasad Reddy said that the university was always ready to support the programmes organised to encourage the youth. Registrar V. Krishnamohan, HPCL HR Chief Manager V. Prabhakar and others were present.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 10, 2021 7:10:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/vizag-to-host-regional-skill-competition-from-november-30/article36928927.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY