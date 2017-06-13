Vizag to hostmodel UN session

Over 250 students will participate in soul-searching discussions and debates over several international issues at the two-day mock United Nations session being organised at Hotel Rockdale Clarks Inn Suites here from June 24.

The event being conducted by Young Leaders International Model United Nations (YLIMUN) with the support of Sarda Metals & Alloys and others will see serious discussions on a real-time basis.

YLIMUN coordinator Ayush Somani and Zaya Hosain told The Hindu on Tuesday that the delegates would have an exciting experience during the two-day event.

“This will be a conference where we bring back the quality and debate with our Executive Board being among the best and the most renowned. Students can participate as delegates and members of international press (reporters, photographers, cartoonists and editors),” they stated.

YLIMUN 2017 will also be the first international MUN conference to be held in the city. The Executive Board has a combined MUN experience of over 400 model UN conferences with the experience of chairpersons ranging from 70 MUN conferences to over a 100 MUN conferences, making it the best panel to attend a model UN conference.

For details one has to visit www.ylimun.com.