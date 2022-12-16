Vizag to host Lions Club’s ‘ISAME 2022’ from today

December 16, 2022 04:55 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Valedictory sessions will be held with messages from Venkaiah Naidu and Swami Bodhamayananda

The Hindu Bureau

Lions Club International president Brian E. Sheehan addressing a press conference on ISAME 2022 Forum in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Lions Club International (LCI) will organise the ISAME Forum 2022 at a hotel here from December 16 to 19. Lions Multiple Districts 316 will host the four-day event with the theme ‘Infinite Opportunities’. LCI international president Brian E. Sheehan told reporters on Thursday that plenary sessions, seminars and speaker sessions will be part of the programme, which has not been held for the past two years due to COVID-19. Delegates from India, South Asia and Middle East countries will attend, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

LCI vice-president A.P. Singh said that the valedictory sessions will be held with messages from former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Swami Bodhamayananda from Ramakrishna Mission.

Host committee chairman V. Vijaykumar Raju said that programmes such as ‘speed painter’ Vilas Naik’s artworks and a ‘sangeet vibhavari’ by Ghazal Srinivas will be held.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US