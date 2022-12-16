Vizag to host Lions Club’s ‘ISAME 2022’ from today

December 16, 2022 04:55 am | Updated 04:55 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Lions Club International (LCI) will organise the ISAME Forum 2022 at a hotel here from December 16 to 19. Lions Multiple Districts 316 will host the four-day event with the theme ‘Infinite Opportunities’. LCI international president Brian E. Sheehan told reporters on Thursday that plenary sessions, seminars and speaker sessions will be part of the programme, which has not been held for the past two years due to COVID-19. Delegates from India, South Asia and Middle East countries will attend, he added.

LCI vice-president A.P. Singh said that the valedictory sessions will be held with messages from former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Swami Bodhamayananda from Ramakrishna Mission.

Host committee chairman V. Vijaykumar Raju said that programmes such as ‘speed painter’ Vilas Naik’s artworks and a ‘sangeet vibhavari’ by Ghazal Srinivas will be held.