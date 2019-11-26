Vizag to host global children’s festival of arts and culture

In an effort to encourage children to showcase their talent, a mega international children’s festival of arts and culture will be organised in the city from December 1 to 6.

The festival is being hosted by D La Valentina, a global fashion grooming agency, in collaboration with the Tourism Department.

‘Little Model Earth-2019’

The event ‘Little Model Earth-2019’, which is popular in the European countries, is expected to have participation from at least 20 countries with more than 75 participants.

‘Little Model Earth’ is an international children’s festival which is found with the idea of popularisation of talent and presentation of national culture on international platform.

“The six-day event will have various rounds including interview with international jury, talent round and ‘national day’. This is the first time that the event is happening in India. The fourth edition of the festival which originates from South Africa is founded by Amanda Kriel of Amone Modelling Academy, South Africa,” a statement quoted Valentina Mishra, CEO of D La Valentina Academy as saying.

The festival is aimed at bringing together talented children from across the globe to present their culture. This will also help boost tourism of the State and the country.