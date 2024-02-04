Vizag to host A.P.’s first AI & Cloud Summit on February 10

February 04, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

DeepTech Naipunya Foundation (DTNF) will host AI & Cloud Summit at VMRDA Auditorium here on February 10. This is the first summit being held in Andhra Pradesh, said the organisers.

“We have received 295 registrations from academia and industries as of Sunday. Registration will be open till February 6. We expect 350 entries for the summit by the closing date,” said DTNF chairman and founder Sreedhar Kosaraju.

The summit aims to create awareness of advancements in AI & Cloud computing, including the latest trends and impact on various industries. The summit will be useful for students, entrepreneurs, start-ups and industries. AI & Cloud computing has become an integral part of every industry, serving as fundamental components in a wide array of solutions, Mr. Kosaraju added.

