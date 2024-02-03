February 03, 2024 06:09 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Commissioner of Police A. Ravi Shankar said that the police have established the identity of the accused who had allegedly attacked Visakhapatnam rural tahsildar S. Ramanayya. However, the identity of the accused was not revealed by him keeping in the view the on-going investigation.

He said that the in the initial investigation, the police teams have found that the accused has a real estate company. The CP said that issues pertaining to conveyance deeds is likely the motto behind the murder.

Addressing a press conference here on February 3 (Saturday), Mr. Ravi Shankar said that the police responded to the incident immediately and established the identity within hours. He said that as many as 10 police teams, which include two Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACPs) and four Inspectors, were formed, and they are on the job to arrest the culprit.

The CP said that the police had monitored the CCTV footage along the Kommadi Junction route to check the escape route of the accused. In their investigation, the police found that the accused had used the air route to escape the city, and they retrieved his journey details, he said. He said that the special teams are on the job to collect technical information.

“We have checked the CCTV footage at the apartment. We have also checked the CCTV footage of the last few days at the MRO office. The person who had attacked the tahsildar was also found moving around the office premises. The office staff had also identified him in both the footages,” the CP said.

Mr. Ravi Shankar also said that the police would not tolerate such incidents and would take strict action against people involved in creating trouble in the name of land disputes.

The city has seen a rise in land disputes, he remarked. He added that the city police have been conducting a pre-litigation forum to resolve land disputes for some time now. The forum includes members from the Revenue Department and the police, he said. He also stressed the need to improve the intelligence network and bridge the gap between the Revenue Department and the police in the coming days.