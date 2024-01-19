Vizag steel supplies steel for Cochin Shipyard’s dry dock project

January 19, 2024 08:28 am | Updated 08:28 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), the corporate entity of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), contributed to the dry dock project at the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17 this year.

Speaking to The Hindu, the RINL-VSP spokesperson said that the VSP contributed over 29,000 metric tons of steel for the dry dock project of the CSL, which consumed over 70,000 metric tons of steel, 9.5 times the quantity of the steel used for the Eiffel Tower in Paris.