GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vizag steel supplies steel for Cochin Shipyard’s dry dock project

January 19, 2024 08:28 am | Updated 08:28 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), the corporate entity of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), contributed to the dry dock project at the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17 this year.

Speaking to The Hindu, the RINL-VSP spokesperson said that the VSP contributed over 29,000 metric tons of steel for the dry dock project of the CSL, which consumed over 70,000 metric tons of steel, 9.5 times the quantity of the steel used for the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.