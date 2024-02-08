Vizag Steel Plant workers urge Kerala Chief Minister to exert pressure on Centre against privatisation of plant

February 08, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The members of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) have appealed to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to support their cause and exert pressure on the Centre to prevent the strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

In a letter to the Kerala Chief Minister, the VUPPC leaders noted that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) announced that the strategic sale of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) on January 27, 2021. All the employees, contract workers and displaced persons have been agitating for the last three years against this decision.

While thanking all the political parties which have supported them in their agitations against the privatisation of VSP, they recalled the sacrifices made by 32 martyrs for the establishment of the steel plant in Visakhapatnam and the 20,000 acres of land the farmers had sacrificed for the same. They noted that the re-merging of RINL with Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) would profit SAIL, and it would be a win-win situation for both RINL and SAIL.

It was clearly mentioned in the RINL detailed project report (DPR) that iron ore blocks no. 4 and 5 of the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) would be allotted to RINL, but it was not grounded to date.

In order to achieve the rated capacity of 7.3 MTPA, an uninterrupted supply of raw materials is essential. They alleged that ever since the announcement of the strategic sale of RINL, the Government of India has intentionally taken steps to cause losses to the plant and make it sick.

They said that the plant management has failed to implement the wage revision of executive and non-executive employees, and has not taken steps to fill the vacancies since 2019. The lack of manpower is preventing effective maintenance of the steel plant. Around 8,000 displaced persons are yet to get the promised jobs. They appealed to the Kerala Chief Minister to exert pressure on the Centre for the allocation of captive mines to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

