ADVERTISEMENT

Vizag steel plant CMD likely to meet Naidu on August 27

Published - August 23, 2024 08:44 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Atul Bhatt, Chairman and Managing Director of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), is likely to meet Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on August 27, according to sources. The CMO has informed the CMD’s office about the appointment for a short duration of about 30 minutes to get information on the status of the steel plant. When contacted, a VSP official said, “We are not aware of the CM’s appointment on August 27, but there is a possibility.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US