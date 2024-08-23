Vizag steel plant CMD likely to meet Naidu on August 27

Atul Bhatt, Chairman and Managing Director of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), is likely to meet Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on August 27, according to sources. The CMO has informed the CMD’s office about the appointment for a short duration of about 30 minutes to get information on the status of the steel plant. When contacted, a VSP official said, “We are not aware of the CM’s appointment on August 27, but there is a possibility.”

