GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vizag Steel executives form human chain demanding resolution of long-pending issues

They demand the release of performance-related pay for FY 2021-22, performance-linked incentives of 18 months, pension fund arrears

December 16, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Vizag Steel executives holding placards, take part in the protest programme called by the Steel Executives Association, on the plant premises, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Vizag Steel executives holding placards, take part in the protest programme called by the Steel Executives Association, on the plant premises, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Hundreds of Vizag Steel executives of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd. (RINL)-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, per the call given by the Steel Executives Association (SEA), formed a human chain from Candle Junction to the Admin Building on the plant premises, here on Saturday, demanding resolution of their long-pending issues.

The Steel executives demanded the release of performance-related pay for FY 2021-22, performance-linked incentives of 18 months and pension fund arrears. They demanded promotions, rationalised electricity charges to township residents and implementation of a third pay revision commission.

The SEA leaders opine that the re-merger of RINL with the SAIL is the only permanent solution to their problems.

“Only 50 percent of the salaries to the executives were paid, that too on the eighth of this month,” SEA president Katam Chandra Rao and general secretary K.V.D. Prasad said and appealed to the authorities not to show disparity in payment of salaries.

They also urged the Union government to take immediate action to start the third blast furnace and necessary help to fulfil the working capital needs.

Recognised union leaders A. Adinarayana, Ramaswamy and N. Ramachandra Rao from the workers’ section also participated, expressing their solidarity towards the justified demands of RINL executives.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / public employees

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.