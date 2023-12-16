Vizag Steel executives form human chain demanding resolution of long-pending issues

December 16, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Hundreds of Vizag Steel executives of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd. (RINL)-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, per the call given by the Steel Executives Association (SEA), formed a human chain from Candle Junction to the Admin Building on the plant premises, here on Saturday, demanding resolution of their long-pending issues.

The Steel executives demanded the release of performance-related pay for FY 2021-22, performance-linked incentives of 18 months and pension fund arrears. They demanded promotions, rationalised electricity charges to township residents and implementation of a third pay revision commission.

The SEA leaders opine that the re-merger of RINL with the SAIL is the only permanent solution to their problems.

“Only 50 percent of the salaries to the executives were paid, that too on the eighth of this month,” SEA president Katam Chandra Rao and general secretary K.V.D. Prasad said and appealed to the authorities not to show disparity in payment of salaries.

They also urged the Union government to take immediate action to start the third blast furnace and necessary help to fulfil the working capital needs.

Recognised union leaders A. Adinarayana, Ramaswamy and N. Ramachandra Rao from the workers’ section also participated, expressing their solidarity towards the justified demands of RINL executives.