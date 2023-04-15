HamberMenu
Vizag Station Cross Country Championship organised for naval personnel in Visakhapatnam

April 15, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Vizag Station Cross Country Championship 2022-23 was organised for naval personnel of various units at Visakhapatnam station at INS Dega on Saturday.

The 10-km run flagged off by Commodore Dalip Singh, Commanding Officer, INS Dega. It was aimed at popularising long distance running as a sport, ensuring physical fitness and inculcating esprit-de-corps. The entire run was live-streamed utilising in house resources for the spectators and to assist the organisers to keep track of each participant.

Six teams participated in the event.

Shridhar Patil, Sea II, was awarded the gold medal for standing first. Teams ‘Ashore’ and ‘Fleet-B’ were adjudged the winners and runners-up respectively of the championship.

