Vizag Square is a hit in city, but traffic police are jittery

August 03, 2023 05:37 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

People letting their hair down at Vizag Square, an exclusive space for pedestrians inspired by the concept of tactical urbanism, at Dutt Island in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

‘Vizag Square’, a space created by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) for pedestrians inspired by the concept of tactical urbanism, is yet to start functioning. However, it has become a cause of concern for traffic police who are worried that it might lead to further traffic congestion.

“As the space is beautifully decorated with colourful lights and a selfie point, people using the Siripuram route are stopping on the road to see what is going on. A traffic constable has been deputed to ensure people do not stop on the road. Moreover, people visiting the space are parking their vehicles in no-parking zones. If this is the situation now, what will happen once the space becomes operational,” wonders a senior traffic police official.

Another traffic police said that the corporation could have selected an alternative spot, perhaps in the vacant space of Andhra University limits, to set up the recreation zone instead of choosing one of the city’s most bustling areas. The GVMC should at least now start thinking of creating a parking space for the Vizag Square visitors, he said.

Massive response

Meanwhile, Vizag Square has become the talk of the town ever since furniture and the selfie point were arranged along with the lighting. People of all ages are flocking to the area to spend time with family and friends in the evenings over a cup of coffee or an ice cream. The space has also become popular with social media influencers who are making reels here.

