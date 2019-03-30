Vizag South has a long way to go, admit candidates

Two of the major contestants catalogued their work on important issues like pollution or improving healthcare in KGH in Visakhapatnam South Assembly constituency but admitted that more needs to be done.

At the ‘Meet the Press’ organised by Vizag Journalists’ Forum on Friday, incumbent MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar painted a rosy picture stating that the notion that One Town area was unlivable was a thing of the past and land values were going up and multi-storied buildings coming up.

YSRCP nominee Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, who represented the constituency twice, said SL Canal, Gangulagedda and Yerrigedda stormwater drains were regularised under JNNURM to prevent flooding of the One Town area. Underground drainage was improved at a cost of ₹57 crore. BRTS road and flyover was taken up. Super speciality block was constructed in KGH at a cost of ₹35 crore and to overcome staff paucity, workers were outsourced. On port pollution, he said up to 2004 open stocking was taking place. Later, closed conveyor system, sprinkling of water and modernisation of berths was taken up to reduce it, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said. Jana Sena Party nominee Gampa Giridhar said he would work for improving the lot of fisherfolk, better the condition of hospitals and work for the poor.

BJP’s Ram Kumar said most of the development being claimed was done with Central funds. Congress candidate Sinka said as a former corporator he knew problems like scarcity of water and the plight of minorities needed attention.