Vizag soaked to the bone as rains continue for second day

A relentless downpour beginning on Tuesday night threw life out of gear in the city, with office-goers wading through water-logged roads to get to work.

Several areas were inundated as a low pressure hovering over southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal led to continuous rainfall over the district.

Motorists struggled to navigate water-logged roads in low-lying areas such as One Town, Chavulamadham, Steel Plant, Kancharapalem, Akkayyapalem, Peda Gantyada, and Old Gajuwaka. Clogged drains overflowed with water which spilled on to the roads. The heavy volume of water on the roads led to potholes springing up overnight, causing traffic snarls at many places.

While some schools remained open on Wednesday, attendance was thin as parents kept their children home.

“There was severe water-logging on roads leading to the Steel Plant. My children started to go to the bus stop but I asked them to return as the roads were knee-deep in rainwater,” said K. Rajeshwari, a resident of Steel Plant area.

Agency areas hit

Heavy rains were also reported in Paderu, Munchingputtu, GK Veedhi, Chintapalle and other areas in the Agency since Tuesday morning.

According to the CM’s Real-Time Executive Dashboard, on Wednesday, by around 7 p.m., Yelamanchili received 10.7 cm of rain (from 8.30 a.m.), while S. Rayavaram received 10.4 cm rainfall. Rambili and Bheemili received 7 cm each, while Anandapuram and Nakkapalle received around 4 cm rain each. Various areas in Narsipatnam mandal also received about 6 cm rainfall in 24 hours.

According to a forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in the next 48 hours at isolated places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and West Godavari districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely at isolated places in these districts, the IMD forecast mentioned.

Officials on alert

Following alerts from the weather department, District Collector V. Vinay Chand on Wednesday morning conducted a review meeting with all Tahsildars, Revenue Divisional Officers, and municipal authorities and asked them to be alert. The district administration has issued orders declaring a holiday for schools and cancelled the holidays of all government officials.

Mr. Vinay Chand asked his officials to check if they could shift people living in low-lying areas to rehabilitation centres. He also directed officials to check the condition of bridges, culverts and roads in Agency areas. A control room with toll-free number 180042500002 and a landline 0891-2590102, have been set up.

Trail of damage

Officials said two houses were extensively damaged in Padmanabham mandal, while 14 houses were partially damaged in Padmanabham, Peda Gantyada, Gajuwaka and Munagapaka. Paddy in 257 hectares was damaged in Munagapaka, Yelamanchili and Rambili mandals. Eight fishing boats were damaged at Chepaluppada village in Bheemili.