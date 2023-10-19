Vizag SEZ achieves exports of ₹1,04,278 crore between April and September

October 19, 2023 08:02 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (SEZ) has achieved exports of ₹1,04,278 crore during the period between April and September 2023, recording an increase of 30% over that of previous year during the corresponding period.

Of the total exports, services exports have been put at ₹76,413 crore while merchandise exports were ₹28,315 crore. Services exports grew by 34% while merchandise exports increased by 21% when compared to that of the corresponding period in the previous year, according to Zonal Development Commissioner Srinivas Muppaala.

The VSEZ has attracted investments of ₹1,04,961 crore and generated employment for 6,61,579 people as of June, he said.

He said that during the second quarter, proposals for 11 new SEZ units and two Export Oriented Units (EOUs) were approved in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. These units would make an investment of ₹167 crore and provide employment to 4,048 people.

In Andhra Pradesh, proposals for five new SEZ units—Akshara Metals Private Limited for manufacturing gold jewellery and polishing of diamonds, Gaia Crew Private Limited for trading biodegradable cutlery, Lee Health Domain for manufacturing of neutraceuticals, Salgo Minerals for Heavy Minerals and Tanmayee Logistics for warehousing and auxiliary services—were approved.

In Telangana, proposals for six new SEZ units were cleared. They are FedEx Express Transportation and Supply Chain Services (India) Private Limited, De Novo Technology Solutions Private Limited, DigitalOps Technology Private Linited, Minfy Technologies Private Limited, Terafina Software Solutions Private Limited and Mphasis Limited.

