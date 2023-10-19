ADVERTISEMENT

Vizag SEZ achieves exports of ₹1,04,278 crore between April and September

October 19, 2023 08:02 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

VSEZ has attracted investments of ₹1,04,961 crore and generated employment for 6,61,579 people as of June, says Zonal Development Commissioner

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (SEZ) has achieved exports of ₹1,04,278 crore during the period between April and September 2023, recording an increase of 30% over that of previous year during the corresponding period.

Of the total exports, services exports have been put at ₹76,413 crore while merchandise exports were ₹28,315 crore. Services exports grew by 34% while merchandise exports increased by 21% when compared to that of the corresponding period in the previous year, according to Zonal Development Commissioner Srinivas Muppaala.

The VSEZ has attracted investments of ₹1,04,961 crore and generated employment for 6,61,579 people as of June, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that during the second quarter, proposals for 11 new SEZ units and two Export Oriented Units (EOUs) were approved in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. These units would make an investment of ₹167 crore and provide employment to 4,048 people.

In Andhra Pradesh, proposals for five new SEZ units—Akshara Metals Private Limited for manufacturing gold jewellery and polishing of diamonds, Gaia Crew Private Limited for trading biodegradable cutlery, Lee Health Domain for manufacturing of neutraceuticals, Salgo Minerals for Heavy Minerals and Tanmayee Logistics for warehousing and auxiliary services—were approved.

In Telangana, proposals for six new SEZ units were cleared. They are FedEx Express Transportation and Supply Chain Services (India) Private Limited, De Novo Technology Solutions Private Limited, DigitalOps Technology Private Linited, Minfy Technologies Private Limited, Terafina Software Solutions Private Limited and Mphasis Limited.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US