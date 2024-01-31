GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vizag SEZ achieves ₹1.62 lakh crore exports in nine months

January 31, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) Development Commissioner Srinivas Muppaala on Wednesday informed that the SEZ recorded exports to the tune of ₹1,62,211 crore between April and December 2023, with an increase of 24% over the previous year for the corresponding period.

Services exports alone were marked at ₹1,17,300 crore (23% growth) while merchandise exports were recorded to be ₹44,911 crore (27% growth).

“We attracted investment of ₹1,04,961 crore and generated employment of 6,61,579 people as of June 30, 2023. In Andhra Pradesh one new SEZ unit proposals has been granted approval to M/s.Tanmayee Logistics in Kakinada SEZ Limited for rendering Warehousing and auxiliary services,” Mr. Srinivas said.

In Telangana, one new SEZ – M/s. Evertop Textile and Apparel Complex Pvt. Limited for textile and apparel related units, three new SEZ unit proposals have been granted approval. They are M/s. FMC Technologies India Pvt. Ltd, M/s. Medtronic Engineering and Innovation Centre Pvt. Ltd and M/s. Maksim Infotech Pvt. Ltd. All these units will be set up for rendering IT/IT-enabled services, he added.

