Vizag sees drop in crime and accident rate in last one year

The city has seen a drop in property offences and accidents, in the last 12 months from June 2019 to 2020.

Speaking about the drop in property offences, Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar Meena said that property offences have seen a significant drop from 1,251 cases (June 2018 to 2019) to 851 (June 2019 to 2020).

Apart from the lockdown, he attributed a number of other measures taken by the police for the drop in property offences. “We have not only increased our visible policing by setting up day and night patrol teams, but have also added more number of CCTV cameras to improve the surveillance,” he said.

The city is already covered by about 25,000 CCTV cameras and another 1,646 cameras were added in the last one year.

There is also a significant drop in road accidents, especially when it comes to fatalities. Every year on an average, the city records over 350 fatalities. but from June 2019 to June 2020, there has been a drop by around 15%.

“Our target is to achieve a drop of 20% by year-end,” said Mr. Meena.

According officers from the traffic wing, the initiative to put barricades on the NH has brought down the accident rate significantly. “Overspeeding on the 72-km stretch of NH that passes through the city was one of the main reasons for accidents. But after erecting the barricades at strategic locations, we have been able to curb overspeeding and this has brought down the accidents,” said Mr. Meena.

Cracking the whip on errant drivers, the city police booked 19,368 drink driving cases in the last one year, booked 9.28 lakh cases against two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmets, issued 14.72 lakh e-challans and collected a fine to the tune of about ₹3.6 crore.

The city police was also faced with the challenge of rescuing the victims of LG Polymers styrene monomer vapour leak that took place on May 7. The police along with the NDRF rescued 400 victims.

Fighting COVID pandemic, the city police team led by Mr. Meena identified about 60 containment zones and enforced strict vigil.