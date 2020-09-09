Vizag secures top rank in pandemic care

In a survey conducted by the State government, Visakhapatnam district topped the State for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and COVID care.
It secured 1,514.8 points ahead of Vizianagaram with 1,502.2 and Kadapa 1,495.5.
Speaking to The Hindu, District COVID Special Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar said that the survey was based on a number of criteria such as ICU beds, oxygen-supplied beds, discharges, death rate, cleanliness of washrooms and wards, food supplied, infrastructure, CCTV and internet connection, nurse-beds ratio, doctors making rounds to the wards and work done by the nodal officers.
19 parameters
Meanwhile, District Collector V. Vinay Chand said that the survey was conducted for 19 parameters and the district stood first in securing 2,500 points, which averaged to 1,514.8 on the scale.
“We have taken a number of initiatives such as appointing nodal officers for each Assembly constituency and opening of PHCs with testing facility in all the 72 wards in the city and in rural areas, and such initiatives have paid us dividends,” he said.
