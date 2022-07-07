Vizag-Sainagar Shirdi Express begins maiden run with LHB coaches

Train no. 18503 Visakhapatnam- Sainagar Shirdi Express, which was earlier running with conventional rake, began its maiden run with LHB coaches from Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Station Director Manabesh Mishra flagged off the train, in presence of Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Anup Satpathy, ADRM (Infrastructure) Sudhir Kumar Gupta and Senior DCM A.K Tripathy.

The DRM interacted with the passengers at the city railway station and took feedback. He impressed upon the passengers on the need for keeping the premises clean and use dust bins.

He also advised passengers to adopt safe travel habits and avoid boarding and de-boarding when the train is in motion, avoid pulling alarm chain without valid reason and avoiding footboard travel.

Mr. Satpathy said that Waltair Division had introduced modern LHB coaches in 10 pairs of trains and this was the 11 th train to get LHB coaches . “The Railways is committed to providing better services to passengers. At the same time, it is also the responsibility of passengers to ensure upkeep of the coaches,” he said.

In the return direction, train no. 18504 Sainagar Shirdi –Visakhapatnam Express will run with LHB coaches, with effect from Saturday (July 8).

This train will have 19 LHB coaches comprising one II-tier AC, four III-tier AC, nine sleeper class, three general second class, one second class luggage-cum-disabled coach and a generator motor car.

Meanwhile, some activists expressed displeasure that the train was given old LHB coaches during the inaugural run. The DRM admitted it, but said it happened due to some mistake at the shunting yard. “We have all new LHB rakes and they will be attached to the train in the next trip,” he added.