Vizag RPO gets fulltime Passport Officer

He said that the timely issue of passports in Andhra Pradesh was a priority and the appointment of a new full-time RPO in Visakhapatnam was a step in that direction

He said that the timely issue of passports in Andhra Pradesh was a priority and the appointment of a new full-time RPO in Visakhapatnam was a step in that direction

A new Regional Passport Officer (RPO) has been appointed for the Visakhapatnam Regional Passport Office recently, according to Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan.

Responding to a question by BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao in the Rajya Sabha on passport services in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, the Minister of State for External Affairs said that there are four Passport Seva Kendras in Andhra Pradesh located at Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Bhimavaram and Tirupati, which operate under the Regional Passport Offices (RPOs) located in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.

He said that the timely issue of passports in Andhra Pradesh was a priority and the appointment of a new full-time RPO in Visakhapatnam was a step in that direction.

On the sanctioned posts in Visakhapatnam RPO by category and number of staff actually in position, the Union Minister stated that 48 was the sanctioned strength, while 42 is the actual number. On the issuance of general and tatkal passports from Visakhapatnam RPO, the Minister stated it was 15 to 20 days for the normal category while it was only five days in case of Tatkal passports.

Asked about the number of pending passport applications at present, the Minister replied that 1,926 passport applications were pending, of which 1,283 were received within the previous seven days. For timely delivery of passports, special efforts were made by working on holidays.

Speaking on the issue, Mr. Narasimha Rao stated that he had spoken to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on the need to appoint an RPO in Visakhapatnam for its smooth functioning and expressed happiness that his Ministry has appointed the officer recently.