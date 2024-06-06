Vizag retains its tag of being a TDP bastion

Visakhapatnam city has retained its reputation of being a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) bastion, with the party sweeping all Assembly constituencies as well as the Lok Sabha seat.

During the 2014 elections, the TDP-BJP alliance won all six Assembly constituencies — Visakhapatnam East, West, North, South, Gajuwaka and Bheemunipatnam under the Visakhapatnam Parliamentary constituency. Amid the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) wave during the 2019 elections, the core Assembly Constituencies — Visakhapatnam East, West, North and South, were again retained by the TDP.

Not just the TDP leaders, even the YSRCP leaders always admitted that the core city was always a TDP bastion. In this view, the YSRCP high command had laid special focus to achieve victory in the four Assembly Constituencies at any cost. Former MP Visakhapatnam, M.V.V. Satyanarayana was appointed as East Constituency in-charge about eight months before the elections and chosen as MLA candidate.

YSRCP MLA candidates from the West, Adari Anand, and K.K. Raju from the North, who were appointed as Constituency in-charges after the 2019 elections have been working on the field for the past five years. Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar had won from the TDP from Visakhapatnam South during the 2014 and 2019 elections. However post 2019 elections, he had joined the YSRCP. The YSRCP chose him as the candidate from the South for the 2024 elections. In the last five years, all the candidates have built a strong cadre, organised public interactive programmes and were favourites ahead of the elections. However, nothing has worked for the YSRCP before the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance wave. All the NDA candidates have won with at least 35,000 votes majority.

Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu had won with 70,877 votes against his rival M.V.V. Satyanarayana. With this win, he became a four-time MLA from the East. PGVR Naidu alias Gana Babu from West had won consecutively for the third time in the constituency. He had secured 90,805 votes and won with 35,184 votes majority.

P. Vishnu Kumar Raju from the BJP won as MLA in North during 2014-19. He lost badly in the 2019 elections. After being chosen as MLA candidate, Mr. Vishnu won with a thumping 47,534 votes majority. Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar badly lost to JSP candidate Ch Vamsikrishna Srinivasa Yadav, with over 64,000 votes.

State highest

Palla Srinivasa Rao, who worked as an MLA between 2014 to 2019 in Gajuwaka. He had lost in the same constituency during the 2019 elections due to vote division as JSP Chief K. Pawan Kalyan contested from Gajuwaka. In this election, he had locked horns with IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath and had won with as many as 95,235 votes. He had received about 1.57 lakh votes. Of all the 175 Assembly Constituencies in Andhra, this is said to be the highest margin of victory. Even Constituencies like Mangalagiri, and Pithapuram have not received such huge majority.

Similarly, Ganta Srinivasa Rao regained his tagline – ‘The Man who cannot lose’. Since the year 1999, he had never lost an election. After winning from North in the 2019 elections, he contested from Bheemunipatnam, where he worked as MLA during 2014-19. He clashed with another candidate Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, who had also never lost an election for the past two decades. Ganta Srinivasa Rao had comfortably won with 92,401 votes majority. This is said to be second highest margin of victory.

