Vizag reports 88 new COVID cases, one death

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 November 2020 00:35 IST

The district reported 88 fresh COVID-19 infections and one death in the last 24 hours, as on Saturday night. This takes the tally of infections to 58,628 and death toll to 507.

As many as 104 persons who were undergoing treatment have recovered from the coronavirus.

Advertising

Advertising

The number of recoveries and active cases is 57,147 and 974 respectively.