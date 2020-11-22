Vizag reports 77 new COVID cases, one death

The district reported 77 fresh COVID-19 infections and one death in the last 24 hours.
The tally climbed to 58,214 and the death toll to 501. Number of daily cases remained below 100 for the 14th day in a row.
80 recovered
Eighty persons, who were undergoing treatment, have recovered from the coronavirus.
After a brief gap, very active clusters surfaced once again and stand at one as on Sunday. Active clusters reduced from six to four, while dormant clusters increased from 318 to 325.
Officials said that many clusters will be de-notified very soon.
1,253 active cases
As on Sunday, the number of active cases and discharges stands at 1,253 and 56,464 respectively.
