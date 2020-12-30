Visakhapatnam

Vizag reports 26 new COVID cases

The district reported 26 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 59,646, as on Wednesday. The death toll stands at 522 since no deaths were reported in the past 48 hours. It may be noted that since December 16, the district reported only three COVID-19 deaths. Meanwhile, 27 persons have recovered from the virus in the past one day, according to the bulletin. The number of active cases and recoveries stands at 250 and 58,874 respectively.

