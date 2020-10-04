Vizag records 225 new cases and four deaths

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 October 2020 00:19 IST

519 persons recover from coronavirus

The district reported 225 fresh COVID-19 infections and four deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a COVID-19 bulletin released on Saturday.

With the latest addition, the cumulative tally of cases and death toll increased to 51,339 and 413 respectively.

On a positive note, as many as 519 persons, who were undergoing treatment, recovered, taking the total number of discharges to 47,405 and the active cases stand at 3,521.

Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar said that out of 435 new clusters were denotified, which takes the total number of denotified clusters in the district to 627.

There are 327 clusters as on date in which 34 are very active and 48 are active.