Vizag ready to host India-England second Test match: ACA

January 28, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Both the teams are scheduled to arrive in Vizag on January 30

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has made all arrangements for the much-awaited second Test match between India and England scheduled to be held at Dr YSR ACA VDCA Stadium in PM Palem from February 2 to 6. Both the teams will be arriving in Visakhapatnam on January 30, according to officials.

ACA Secretary S.R. Gopinath Reddy, Treasurer AV Chalam and other members inspected the arrangements at the stadium and also at the ‘B’ grounds, where the practice sessions will be conducted. The final arrangements at the stadium was checked by Mr. Gopinath Reddy. He enquired the staff about the security arrangements in place at the stadium for the players and the parking arrangements for the spectators.

He then enquired about the arrangements at the visitor galleries and asked the staff to ensure no inconvenience befell them. The ACA Secretary added that they would allow 2,000 students into the stadium to watch the match for free on a daily basis. Meanwhile, the ACA has already started selling online tickets from January 15, while the offline tickets were issued from January 26.

