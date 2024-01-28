GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vizag ready to host India-England second Test match: ACA

Both the teams scheduled to arrive in city on January 30

January 28, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has made all arrangements for the much-awaited second Test match between India and England scheduled to be held at Dr YSR ACA VDCA Stadium in PM Palem from February 2 to 6. Both the teams will be arriving in Visakhapatnam on January 30, according to officials.

ACA Secretary S.R. Gopinath Reddy, Treasurer AV Chalam and other members inspected the arrangements at the stadium and also at the ‘B’ grounds, where the practice sessions will be conducted. The final arrangements at the stadium was checked by Mr. Gopinath Reddy. He enquired the staff about the security arrangements in place at the stadium for the players and the parking arrangements for the spectators.

He then enquired about the arrangements at the visitor galleries and asked the staff to ensure no inconvenience befell them. The ACA Secretary added that they would allow 2,000 students into the stadium to watch the match for free on a daily basis. Meanwhile, the ACA has already started selling online tickets from January 15, while the offline tickets were issued from January 26.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh / cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.