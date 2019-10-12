Visakhapatnam

Vizag railway station gets ‘good’ rank from CPCB

Inspections were made for 91 parameters at Visakhapatnam Railway Station.

Four other stations in India achieve the feat

Visakhapatnam Railway Station has received the ‘Good’ certification during a recent inspection made by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) . Only four other stations in India, apart from Visakhapatnam, have bagged this distinction.

Inspection parameters

The inspections were done for 91 parameters to classify the railway stations into three categories —good, average and below average. Solid waste management, cleaning, green coverage, waste water management, including recycling, ISO certification, pollution control measures, hazardous waste management, plastic waste management, CCTV monitoring, biodegradable waste management and passengers’ feedback were considered during the inspections.

Categories

The stations which got more than 60 points were categorised as ‘good’; ‘average’ rank was given to those which got marks between 40 and 50 and below 40 marks were categorised as the ‘below average’, a statement quoted Waltair Senior Divisional Commercial Manager G. Suneel Kumar as saying.

The five stations which have got the ‘Good’ rank are Jaipur, Visakhapatnam, Mysuru, Vadodara and Bilaspur.

