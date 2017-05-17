Vizag rail station billed the cleanest

The Visakhapatnam railway station is the cleanest, followed by Secunderabad, among the 75 busiest stations in the country.
As per a survey report released by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu here on Wednesday, the Jammu railway station occupied the third spot, while the New Delhi station was ranked 39.
The survey was carried out by the Quality Council of India.
The Darbhanga railway station in Bihar was the dirtiest among the busiest stations.
Clean toilets at platforms, clean tracks and dustbins at stations were some of the criteria.
This was the third survey on cleanliness done by the railways to keep a tab on rail premises as part of its ‘Swachh Rail’ campaign.
“We want all stations to be clean. There are many stations which have improved their cleanliness ranking from last time,” Mr. Prabhu said.
The Anand Vihar station was ranked 5th, while Nizamuddin and Old Delhi stations got the 23th and 24th positions.
The railway station in Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was ranked 14th.
The survey was carried out for 407 stations, out of which 75 are in the A-1 category or busiest stations and 332 are in the A category.
The Beas station was the cleanest, followed by Khammam, in the A category. Ahmedanagar station was ranked 3rd.
