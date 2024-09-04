Vizag Port, Tourism Dept. keen on attracting foreign tourists, cruise ship operators

A ‘people prominence centre’ is planned to be constructed by the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), at an estimated cost of ₹18 crore, near Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, adjacent to the Port channel, and short circuit tours to nearby tourist places will also be launched to attract international tourists.

ADVERTISEMENT

The objective is to attract international tourists by creating new facilities, developing basic amenities at the existing tourist spots and also making the city an attractive destination for international cruise operators to make Vizag a port of call.

The people prominence centre would resemble a theme park where public can sit and watch the entry and exit of ships from the port, something that is usually restricted for the general public at ports in view of security reasons. The facility would also have a museum displaying exhibits on the port and its activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“International tourists arriving by cruise liners would like to spend more time in the ship. They generally prefer half-day tours, when the luxury liners call at port cities, across the globe. The plan to develop the prominence centre near the port is a great idea. We (AP Tourism Department) plan to come out with local tourism circuits to attract international tourists.” Regional Director of AP Tourism Srinivas Pani told The Hindu on Wednesday.

“International tourists are more interested in culture, local cuisines and heritage. Visakhapatnam has all three within a close range. The heritage buildings in Old Town, the Dutch cemeteries near Bheemunipatnam, the Buddhist heritage sites at Thotlakonda and Bhavikonda are sure to attract international tourists. Most of these tourists spots lack basic amenities like washrooms,” he said.

“There is no e-Visa facility at Visakhapatnam Port unlike Chennai, Cochin, Goa, Mangalore and Mumbai Ports. In the absence of e-Visa facility, cruise line operators skip Vizag Port and prefer other ports that have the facility,” says K. Vijay Mohan, president, Tours and Travels Association of Andhra (TTAA).

“Cordelia Cruises, which operated from Vizag Port in the past, was a runaway hit with excellent patronage. It had done 11 voyages in the past. The operator was however critical of the high handling charges at Vizag Port. It was higher than that at Chennai and Mumbai. These issues, if addressed, can go a long way in attracting international cruise operators, “ opines Mr. Vijay Mohan.

Meanwhile, Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad visited various tourist places in and around the city on Wednesday and directed the Tourism officials to develop basic amenities like toilets to attract international tourists.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.