Vizag port to restrict manual cargo handling

Barring employees posted in emergency services, all others found eligible will be allowed to work from home in the Visakhapatnam Port Trust to prevent spread of COVID-19.

VPT Chairman K. Ramamohana Rao on Monday reviewed at a meeting with Deputy Chairman P.L. Haranadh and the senior officials on measures required to be taken during the lockdown being observed till March 31.

The VPT officials said cargo handling which is being done in a mechanised environment will continue as of now. The port will restrict manual cargo handling to avoid the gathering of a large number of people at workplace up to March 31.

The main operation of tugs and launches are restricted. In this wing, staff is working in three shifts on 8-hour per shift. After imposing the restrictions, they will work 12-hour shifts.

The management decided to permit the ministerial staff in the general administration and accounts sections to work from home.

Except power supply and maintenance in chief mechanical engineering wing, rest of the staff are allowed to work from home. Water supply and maintenance in civil engineering are under emergency services. Employees engaged there have to be on duty at workplace.

Health Department of VPT will work as usual. In Deputy Conservator’s office, the pilots and supporting staff will continue as well as those placed in the port security wing.

All those allowed to work from home have to be available at short notice to attend to urgent work and receive calls on mobile phones.