Vizag port takes up infra development works

June 05, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) in a press release on Sunday said it had taken up several initiatives to develop its infrastructure.

Notable ones include a tie-up with Indian Oil Corporation Limited for a CNG bunkering facility at ₹10 crore and the construction of four covered storage sheds with a capacity of 2,94,000 MT at ₹116.04 crore to store bulk cargo. The works would be completed by September 2023 and March 2024 respectively.

It was also planning to construct a five million litre per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant (STP). This would be in addition to the 10 MLD STP being operated by the port to treat the municipal waste entering the port area.

The port had installed two truck tyre washing facilities and was planning to upgrade them for two-stage cleaning this financial year.

VPA also had 38 track kilometre electrification work in progress, which it wanted to complete by December 2023.