ADVERTISEMENT

Vizag Port signs MoUs with NHAI, Navy at Maritime India Summit in Mumbai

October 17, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The four-lane road from the Convent Junction to Sheela Nagar will be made a six-lane one at a cost of ₹500-crore

The Hindu Bureau

The Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) on October 17 (Tuesday) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to develop the four-lane road from the Convent junction to Sheela Nagar to a six-lane one, at the Global Maritime India Summit which is going on in Mumbai.

The summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in virtual mode.

In the inaugural session, the VPA and NHAI officials exchanged the MoU documents for the ₹500-crore project in the presence of Union Minister of Ports Sarbananda Sonowal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer harbour

Another MoU was also signed between the VPA and the Indian Navy to develop the outer harbour.

Vizag Port Chairman M. Angamuthu exchanged the MoU documents with Rear Admiral Nelson D’ Souza, CSO (technical), ENC, and M.K. Wathore, Zonal Officer, West Zone NHLML.

Another MoU was signed between the VPA and Trion Properties Private Limited in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Minister for Industries, Infrastructure, Investment & Commerce, IT Gudivada Amarnath to develop convention centres, IT towers and hospitality at a cost of ₹900 crore.

The VPA has set up a stall at the summit venue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US