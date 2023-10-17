HamberMenu
Vizag Port signs MoUs with NHAI, Navy at Maritime India Summit in Mumbai

The four-lane road from the Convent Junction to Sheela Nagar will be made a six-lane one at a cost of ₹500-crore

October 17, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) on October 17 (Tuesday) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to develop the four-lane road from the Convent junction to Sheela Nagar to a six-lane one, at the Global Maritime India Summit which is going on in Mumbai.

The summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in virtual mode.

In the inaugural session, the VPA and NHAI officials exchanged the MoU documents for the ₹500-crore project in the presence of Union Minister of Ports Sarbananda Sonowal.

Outer harbour

Another MoU was also signed between the VPA and the Indian Navy to develop the outer harbour.

Vizag Port Chairman M. Angamuthu exchanged the MoU documents with Rear Admiral Nelson D’ Souza, CSO (technical), ENC, and M.K. Wathore, Zonal Officer, West Zone NHLML.

Another MoU was signed between the VPA and Trion Properties Private Limited in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Minister for Industries, Infrastructure, Investment & Commerce, IT Gudivada Amarnath to develop convention centres, IT towers and hospitality at a cost of ₹900 crore.

The VPA has set up a stall at the summit venue.

