Vizag Port handles 81.09 MMTPA cargo in 2023-24 fiscal

March 31, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
An aerial view of the Visakhapatnam port. File.

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) handled 81.09 MMTPA (million metric tonnes per annum) in the 2023-2024 fiscal, surpassing previous record cargo throughput of 73.75 MMTPA during the 2022-2023 financial year, according to a release here on Sunday.

VPA Chairman M. Angamuthu commended the VPA team and the port’s commitment to excellence and efficiency in cargo handling, setting a new standard for the industry. He said that in the past five years, the VPA handled 72.72 MMTPA in 2019-2020, 69.84 MMTPA (2020-21), 69.03 MMTPA (2021-22), 73.75 MMTPA (2022-23) and 81.09 MMTPA (2023-24) respectively

The factors which contributed to this record volume include – increase in crude volume by 27%, iron ore by 12%, fertilizer volume by 6%, handling more number of baby cape vessels upto 43 meters beam and a 35% growth in number of vessels handled, he added.

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

