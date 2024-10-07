Vizag port begins sunken wreck removal at fishing harbour

The Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has started removing sunken fishing trawlers, fishing boats, and other oxidised scrap accumulated on the seabed at various jetties in the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour. This is part of VPA’s efforts to control marine pollution and the upgradation and modernisation of the harbour.

These fishing trawlers and boats were sunk over 10 meters deep several decades ago. With the help of the local fishermen, VPA identified around six fishing trawlers and 11 fishing boats.

These boats have been obstructing the anchoring of the boats at the jetties and creating navigation and safety issues. The estimated cost of the scrap removal works is around ₹1.2 crore, and they are expected to be completed by December 2024, said VPA authorities.

The sunken scrap removal exercise also includes underground videography and deploying tools to locate and salvage sunken boats by removing debris using high-efficiency generators and compressors.

VPA Secretary T. Venu Gopal has said that the port has undertaken the task despite being highly sensitive, dangerous and challenging.

“Safety and security are VPA’s top priority while executing these exercises. The entire work will be completed by December 2024. The port took up this task for the safety and welfare of the fishermen and also to control the marine pollution,” he told The Hindu.

