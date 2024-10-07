ADVERTISEMENT

Vizag port begins sunken wreck removal at fishing harbour

Published - October 07, 2024 08:22 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Exercise taken up to control marine pollution, upgrade and modernise harbour, say Port authorities, adding that works, estimated to cost around ₹1.2 crore, are expected to be completed by December

V. Kamalakara Rao

Workers cutting sunken parts of drowned fishing vessels at Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour by Visakhapatnam Port Trust on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

The Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has started removing sunken fishing trawlers, fishing boats, and other oxidised scrap accumulated on the seabed at various jetties in the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour. This is part of VPA’s efforts to control marine pollution and the upgradation and modernisation of the harbour.

ADVERTISEMENT

These fishing trawlers and boats were sunk over 10 meters deep several decades ago. With the help of the local fishermen, VPA identified around six fishing trawlers and 11 fishing boats.

These boats have been obstructing the anchoring of the boats at the jetties and creating navigation and safety issues. The estimated cost of the scrap removal works is around ₹1.2 crore, and they are expected to be completed by December 2024, said VPA authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sunken scrap removal exercise also includes underground videography and deploying tools to locate and salvage sunken boats by removing debris using high-efficiency generators and compressors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

VPA Secretary T. Venu Gopal has said that the port has undertaken the task despite being highly sensitive, dangerous and challenging. 

“Safety and security are VPA’s top priority while executing these exercises. The entire work will be completed by December 2024. The port took up this task for the safety and welfare of the fishermen and also to control the marine pollution,” he told The Hindu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US