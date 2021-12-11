Vizag police on high alert after movement of ‘Chaddi’ gang

Police Commissioner reorganises beat system; initiates strict SOP

After the suspected movement of the ‘Chaddi-Baniyan’ gangs in the Krishna district, the city police have reorganised and made several changes in the night-beat system. The police have also intensified drives to install CCTV cameras, especially on the outskirts.

During September 2021, unidentified miscreants had gained entry into a house at Kakani Nagar at Pendurthi and made good with huge valuables.

The police have collected the fingerprints at the crime scene and have verified with their existing database. However, none of the fingerprints of the criminals from A.P. had matched with them. Even after sending it to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the fingerprints have not matched. Based on their crime pattern, the police suspect that they may be from the ‘Parthi gangs.’

Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha has re-organised the years-old beat system in the city. He has asked the officials to alter the timings of visit in the surveillance points.

The beat police visiting some area at some time in the night was asked to change the timing. He also asked them to focus on secluded/isolated places.

He has also initiated a strict Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in which the ACP rank-level Night Supervising Officer (NSO) will have to make a conference call to the beat police three times - 9.30 p.m., 11.30 p.m. and 2.30 a.m., and enquire about the functioning. The police were also asked them to focus on areas which do not have proper CCTV surveillance, especially after 2.30 a.m..

The D-Colts teams were also asked to keep a watch on locked houses in their limits.

Suspecting movement of Parthi and Chaddi-baniyan gangs, the outskirt areas are being thoroughly checked. All the Sub-Inspectors working in suburban regions were asked to check railway station platforms in the night and also to observe movement on railway tracks, as these gangs are assumed to sleep on platforms and travel through train tracks.

The police have collected the latest numbers of active rowdy-sheeters in the city to keep a watch on their movement.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP-Crimes) Ch. Penta Rao, the the police have been arranging meetings with people, resident welfare associations, colony members and are appealing to arrange CCTV cameras in their limits, which would help in crime prevention as well as detection. All the Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors were also given targets to arrange CCTVs in their limits by motivating people.

“Since December 1, we have arranged about 46 new CCTV cameras in various areas by motivating people,” he said. The ACP also said that the police are also making announcements in colonies about CCTV cameras and how to prevent thefts.