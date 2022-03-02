Vizag police, CRPF distribute essentials in Maoist hotbed

Around 300 tribal people take part in civic action programme

A team of 234 CRPF Battalion and the G.K Veedhi Police conducted a civic action programme at Yerragedda village under Devarapalli panchayat in the Maoist hotbed of Visakha Agency on Wednesday.

Visakhapatnam Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Sathish Kumar and CRPF 234 Battalion Commandant Sanjeev Kumar issued instructions for the programme.

Around 300 tribal people from five villagers from the surrounding areas took part in the programme. Additional SP (Chintapalle) D. Tushar, Assistant Commandant of 234 CRPF Birendra Kumar and G.K Veedhi Circle Inspector G. Ashok Kumar distributed saris, blankets, kitchen utensils, radios, solar lights, torch lights and mosquito nets to the tribal people. They also distributed bags, pens, pencils, note-books to about 60 children. The police and CRPF personnel assured all possible help to the tribal people.

Similarly, another civic action programme was conducted by the Annavaram police, in coordination with the CRPF G-Company, in Annavaram area. Around 150 tribals from five villages attended the programme.