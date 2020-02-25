Vizag police begin ground work in view of Executive capital plan

The city police are anticipating that managing traffic would be a major challenge if Visakhapatnam is made the Executive capital of the State. To deal with the situation, it is learnt that the police have started the ground work and exploring several options to ensure the safe and smooth flow of vehicular traffic.

Senior police officials say that even as the number of vehicles on road will go up by a few thousand once the city is made the Executive capital, the challenging task will be managing the 72-km stretch of the National Highway-16, which passes through the city. This stretch is also the arterial route connecting Anakapalle with Vizianagaram, touching upon important strategic locations including the airport and railway station. Grapevines are abuzz that the stretch is likely to be the main connecting route from the airport to the proposed capital region.

Apart from the officegoers and students, the NH-16 is also used by bureaucrats and political leaders who drive in convoys. Now, the challenge is to make the NH-16 a safe route for hassle-free travel, keeping the traffic snarls under check.

The accidents on this stretch are also high and it accounts for almost 40% of all fatal and major road accidents reported from the city, says Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar Meena.

There are a number of engineering defects and bottlenecks that need to be rectified, says ACP (traffic) M.R.K. Raju.

The police are exploring several options. There is an immediate need to build a few flyovers, at least smaller ones, to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

It is learnt that the police have identified five major junctions for this – Marikavalasa, Hanumanthawaka, Maddilapalem, Thatchetlapalem and Gajuwaka.

“Even small flyovers will do as they will facilitate flow of traffic in one direction, making the left and right turns free,” observes a senior police officer.

According to Mr. Meena, the traffic signals at many junctions need to be realigned and adjusted to the time, depending on the flow of traffic. “We have identified many areas which need smart traffic signals,” he says.

The city police have also identified locations to build 24 underpasses or foot over-bridges (FOBs) along the 72-km NH stretch.

Staff crunch

“Pedestrians become the victims of many accidents. That is why we have proposed 24 underpasses or FOBs, covering all the junctions,” says Mr. Raju.

Another immediate challenge for the traffic police would be the staff strength. There is an immediate need for increase in the traffic staff by about 25%. “The traffic department has a strength of about 800 men and officers now. There is a need for a staff strength of at least 200 more. Even the number of home guards, assigned to the department, needs to be enhanced from 300 to 450,” says the Police Commissioner.

Another vital issue which needs to be addressed is parking lots.