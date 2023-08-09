HamberMenu
Vizag Navy Marathon will be held on November 5, say Eastern Naval Command officials

August 09, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Commanding Officer INS Kalinga C.S. Nayar addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday

Commanding Officer INS Kalinga C.S. Nayar addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Officials from Eastern Naval Command (ENC) have announced that the eighth edition of Vizag Navy Marathon will be held on November 5. The officials have also announced that the registrations for the global event has started and interested can register at www,vizagnavymarathon.run

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Commanding Officer, INS Kalinga, Cmde C.S. Nayar, said that they are looking forward for maximum participation of citizens in the event to build up healthy spirit and fit mind. He said that they would kickstart the promotional activities for the event.

Naval officer Captain C.G. Raju said that ‘Vizag Navy Marathon’ organised as part of Navy Day celebrations has been gaining prominence over the years. The event was started during the year 2014 with around 1,800 participants. He said that the last season saw over 18,000 participants and this season, they are expecting more. He said that 40% of the participants were from Navy from across the country, while the remaining were people from in and around the country.

Race Director and RRCA Qualified Running Coach P. Venkataraman said that there will be four categories in the event, 42km. 21km. 10km and 5km, for different age categories.

The event will highlight the Reduce-Reuse-Recycle policy of the Government to achieve a plastic-free State, the organisers said.

