Vizag Navy Marathon to commence on December 15

The ninth edition of the Vizag Navy Marathon (VNM), a flagship event of Navy Day Celebrations, is scheduled to be held on December 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Online registrations for the marathon will begin on August 15 through the official website www.vizagnavymarathon.run, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) commissioner P. Sampath Kumar informed on Monday.

While unveiling the website and registration details, Mr. Kumar said that the marathon is more than just a sporting event. He urged locals to register in large numbers and make the event a huge success.

ADVERTISEMENT

In preparation for VNM, a promo run along with a conditioning and strength training programme will be organised at Dolphin Hill and RK Beach on the first Sunday of every month, informed Commodore Pradeep Patel, Commanding Officer, INS Kalinga.

The marathon will feature four race categories: 42K, 21K, 10K, and 5K. The race route, accredited by the Association of International Marathons, was explained during the briefing.

A cumulative prize pool of approximately ₹10 lakhs will be awarded to winners across various categories. The Black Buck, the mascot for this edition, symbolises the legacy of Andhra Pradesh as it is the State animal, and is also inscribed on the crest of INS Visakhapatnam.

The event will also highlight the State government’s Reduce-Reuse-Recycle policy aimed at achieving a plastic-free environment

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.