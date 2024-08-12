GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vizag Navy Marathon to commence on December 15

A promo run along with a conditioning and strength training programme will be organised on the first Sunday of every month ahead of the event

Updated - August 12, 2024 07:56 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 07:55 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar along with Indian Navy officials releasing a poster of the Vizag Navy Marathon, in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar along with Indian Navy officials releasing a poster of the Vizag Navy Marathon, in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

The ninth edition of the Vizag Navy Marathon (VNM), a flagship event of Navy Day Celebrations, is scheduled to be held on December 15.

Online registrations for the marathon will begin on August 15 through the official website www.vizagnavymarathon.run, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) commissioner P. Sampath Kumar informed on Monday.

While unveiling the website and registration details, Mr. Kumar said that the marathon is more than just a sporting event. He urged locals to register in large numbers and make the event a huge success.

In preparation for VNM, a promo run along with a conditioning and strength training programme will be organised at Dolphin Hill and RK Beach on the first Sunday of every month, informed Commodore Pradeep Patel, Commanding Officer, INS Kalinga.

The marathon will feature four race categories: 42K, 21K, 10K, and 5K. The race route, accredited by the Association of International Marathons, was explained during the briefing.

A cumulative prize pool of approximately ₹10 lakhs will be awarded to winners across various categories. The Black Buck, the mascot for this edition, symbolises the legacy of Andhra Pradesh as it is the State animal, and is also inscribed on the crest of INS Visakhapatnam.

The event will also highlight the State government’s Reduce-Reuse-Recycle policy aimed at achieving a plastic-free environment

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.