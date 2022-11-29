Vizag municipal corporation begins tracking movement of garbage collection vehicles

November 29, 2022 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

There has been a significant improvement in sanitation across the city ever since the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) began tracking the movement of garbage vehicles via GPS, Municipal Commissioner P. Raja Babu said on Tuesday.

The corporation aims to monitor whether the garbage transfer is being done properly in the city and to ensure that there are no route deviations.

Apart from the 578 Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) vehicles which collect garbage from households and shift it to Mini Sewage Farms (MSFs), the GVMC has fixed GPS devices in over 300 vehicles which are used for other sanitation purposes. Over 1,000 MT of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) is being generated under the GVMC limits per day.

Though the GVMC is yet to track the CLAP vehicles in a full-fledged manner due to technical issues, the movement of the other 300 sanitation vehicles is being monitored from the Command Operations Centre (COC).

“We have a fleet of over 850 vehicles and monitoring them is essential to ensure cleanliness in the city. Earlier, garbage transport vehicles were reportedly irregular in duties and sweeping machines reportedly used to skip working in their stretch. Now, with the help of GPS devices we are closely monitoring the 220 vehicles of GVMC which transport garbage from the city to Kapuluppada, 50 Operational Maintenance Vehicles (Private) and another 40 sweeping vehicles which sweep the roads in the city,” said Mr. Raja Babu.

“There are a few technical glitches that are preventing monitoring of the GPS movement of some CLAP vehicles as of now. The Vijayawada-based service provider is dealing with the technical issues and will resolve it at the earliest. Till then, we are taking the feed manually. Walkie-talkies have been given to sanitation inspectors and they are updating the COC about the movement of CLAP vehicles in their wards,” the Commissioner said.

He also added that a 24-member team was arranged at the COC who are working in three shifts. Every evening, an overall report on the complete trips taken up by a vehicle, consumption of oil, work hours, amount of garbage which has reached the dumping yard is being received, he said.

A GVMC official said in the corporation limits, around 100 trips are being taken up by the garbage collection vehicles on a daily basis. Citing an example, on November 23, as many as 27 trips were made by GVMC vehicles to shift 169.98 MT of garbage from Mudasarlova cluster to Kapuluppada dumping yard. Eighteen trips each from Gajuwaka and Vepagunta were taken up by the vehicles to shift around 173 MT and 225 MT of solid waste respectively. Similarly, 233 MT of waste was transported in 19 trips by the garbage collection vehicles from Town Kotha Road.

“We deputed standby vehicles immediately after a few vehicles developed snags,” he said.