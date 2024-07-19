Vizag MP assures creation of 1 lakh jobs at CII meet

Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha MP M. Sribharat said that his goal is to create one lakh jobs in Visakhapatnam in alignment with the goal of the Andhra Pradesh government’s commitment to generate 20 lakh jobs across the State.

During an interactive session with CII Visakhapatnam zonal council members on Thursday, Mr. Sribharat shared his vision after the CII members presented various issues and potential growth sectors for the city, emphasising infrastructure challenges and highlighting opportunities in sectors such as solar manufacturing, biotechnology, data centres, research and development in automotive and electronics, manufacturing, and port-led industrial development.

Acknowledging the gap between the State’s budgetary resources and requirements, Mr. Sribharat urged industry experts to focus on projects that can be prioritised and implemented efficiently. He assured the creation of a positive industrial environment and brand image for Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh.

CII Visakhapatnam chapter chairman Grandhi Rajesh said that the suggestions were presented to the MP, who responded to them positively. They also recommended environmental measures such as shifting dusty cargo into covered storage and covering coal conveyors. Provision of water, power, and roads were underscored as essential for industrial growth.

The lack of skilled manpowered in the city and surrounding areas was also highlighted, with a request for the establishment of Skill Development Centres to create employment opportunities, he added.

D. Tirupathi Raju, former chairman, CII Andhra Pradesh pointed out lack of food processing units in Andhra Pradesh despite numerous Central government schemes. He urged the government to facilitate exports to global markets to boost the State and national economy, citing the infrastructural support provided by other States.

