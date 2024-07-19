GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vizag MP assures creation of 1 lakh jobs at CII meet

Published - July 19, 2024 08:20 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha MP M. Sribharat said that his goal is to create one lakh jobs in Visakhapatnam in alignment with the goal of the Andhra Pradesh government’s commitment to generate 20 lakh jobs across the State.

During an interactive session with CII Visakhapatnam zonal council members on Thursday, Mr. Sribharat shared his vision after the CII members presented various issues and potential growth sectors for the city, emphasising infrastructure challenges and highlighting opportunities in sectors such as solar manufacturing, biotechnology, data centres, research and development in automotive and electronics, manufacturing, and port-led industrial development.

Acknowledging the gap between the State’s budgetary resources and requirements, Mr. Sribharat urged industry experts to focus on projects that can be prioritised and implemented efficiently. He assured the creation of a positive industrial environment and brand image for Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh.

CII Visakhapatnam chapter chairman Grandhi Rajesh said that the suggestions were presented to the MP, who responded to them positively. They also recommended environmental measures such as shifting dusty cargo into covered storage and covering coal conveyors. Provision of water, power, and roads were underscored as essential for industrial growth.

The lack of skilled manpowered in the city and surrounding areas was also highlighted, with a request for the establishment of Skill Development Centres to create employment opportunities, he added.

D. Tirupathi Raju, former chairman, CII Andhra Pradesh pointed out lack of food processing units in Andhra Pradesh despite numerous Central government schemes. He urged the government to facilitate exports to global markets to boost the State and national economy, citing the infrastructural support provided by other States.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.