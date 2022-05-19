Vizag Mayor inaugurates summer camp for children

A wide range of creative activities would be held till May 30

A summer camp for children, organised by the Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha, was inaugurated by Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari at the Zilla Parishad Meeting Hall on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor called upon the children to develop a reading habit during the summer holidays. The summer camp was intended to promote the reading habit in order to help children gain knowledge, she said.

Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha chairperson Konda Ramadevi said that the State government was planning to establish digital libraries to strengthen the library system in Andhra Pradesh. The summer camp would be beneficial in preventing children from getting addicted to mobile phones and television, and to gain knowledge from books, she said.

The summer camps would be conducted at all libraries, under the purview of the AP Libraries Department, in the State till May 30.

Children would be told stories, asked to tell stories, read and review books, take part in drawing, paper art and other creative activities from 8 a.m. to noon every day. She called upon parents and teachers to encourage children to participate in the camp. She said that arrangements have been done to provide drinking water and basic amenities for children at the camp venues.

MLC Varudhu Kalyani, Fishermen Corporation chairperson Kola Guruvulu and District Library secretary N. Lalitha attended the inaugural function.